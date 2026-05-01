Neymar ruled out with calf injury

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil’s upcoming friendlies and is expected to miss their World Cup opener after scans confirmed a grade-two calf injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation said yesterday.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the 34-year-old forward will be sidelined for around two to three weeks following an MRI that revealed a partial tear in his right calf muscle.

Neymar joined the squad on Tuesday but missed training the following day after reporting swelling, before undergoing scans at a private clinic.

He will miss Sunday’s friendly against Panama in Rio de Janeiro and the match against Egypt in Cleveland.

Article continues after advertisement

He is also highly unlikely to recover in time for Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, all FIFA 2026 World Cup matches will be Live on FBC Sports.