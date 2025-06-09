New ground to boost sports in Naitasiri

source: Ministry of Youth and Sports /Facebook

It was all smiles for the children and youth of Nawaisomo, Nagonenicolo, Naitasiri as they’ll now enjoy playing in a new sport ground.

This is after the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, handed over the Nawaisomo Primary School sports ground.

Saukuru says there’s a lot of untapped talent in the highlands and the new ground can help breed them to become successful in sports whether at local or international level.

The Minister reassured the young people of the district Nagonenicolo that the facility belongs to them and they should use it well.

He encouraged the youth to train hard, play fair, and let the new ground be a stepping stone to their dreams.

Saukuru goes on to say that whether they aspire to represent Fiji in sports, stay active for health reasons, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of playing with friends, the ground is theirs to grow and excel.

Nawaisomo Primary School received a 100 meters x 70 meters sports ground which cost the Ministry of Youth and Sports more than $49,800.

