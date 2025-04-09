Timely boost for Fiji Primary & Secondary School Netball

The Fiji Primary & Secondary School Netball Associations have received a major financial boost from Goodman Fielder Fiji to carry out grassroots netball tournaments across Fiji.

Goodman Fielder Fiji started its partnership with the associations last year with a $35,000 sponsorship assistance, which helped cover venue costs and other related expenses.

The sponsorship also allowed for an increase in prize money, from $300 to $1,000.

Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association President Navitalai Naivalu says the financial support comes in a timely manner to ensure smooth operations for all events, including zone meets, rallies, and the national championships.

“We hope that secondary school netball will grow to be bigger than what we are expecting because we have primary school as our pathway. And last year we had a total of 66 schools participating. A total of 144 schools are in the national competition. So we had three venues.”

Last year, Goodman Fielder’s support also enabled the provision of free chicken and eggs to schools traveling from the outer islands.

This support was warmly received by the schools, many of whom were receiving such assistance for the first time.

Goodman Fielder Fiji General Manager Tim Carter also shared the company’s commitment to growing netball from the ground up with the opportunity to develop young talent who could go on to represent Fiji at the highest levels of the sport.

The Fiji Primary School Competitions begin this month on the 29th in Sigatoka.

