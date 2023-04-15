Three to debut for Pearls

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Three players will debut for the Fiji Pearls in the upcoming PacificAus Sports Series.

Head coach Unaisi Rauluni has included Ana Moi, Solei Toganivalu and Shaid Sasalu in her 15-member squad.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says the Tri-Series held last month provided invaluable match play opportunities for the players.

She says they’re excited for what the future holds.

The Pearls are in Pool A alongside Malawi, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

The tournament starts on the 24th of this month and runs on until the 29th.

Fiji faces Malawi first at 7.30pm.

Fiji Pearls Team:

Unaisi Rauluni

Lydia Panapasa Seru

Jimaima Kete

Maria Rusivakula

Ana Moi *

Navinya Sivo

Kalesi Tawake

Josephine Nailumu

Sereana Maragi

Reama Verekauta

Vakaoca Bolakoro

Solei Toganivalu *

Shaid Sasalu *

Ana Nauqe

Elina Drikibau