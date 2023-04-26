Second loss for Pearls

[Source: Fiji Netball]

The Fiji Pearls suffered a second successive loss in the Pacific AusSports Netball Series in Australia last night.

Fiji went down to Samoa 64-55 in an intense and physical battle.

The Pearls pair of Vakaoca Bolakoro and Sereana Maragi worked well together to deny more goals for the Samoans.

However, Samoa’s Lenora Misa stood out in the defensive circle as well reading play and disrupting the Pearls attack.

The Unaisi Rokoura-coached side lost 54-47 to Malawi on Monday.

They’ll meet Papua New Guinea at 5:30pm today and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.