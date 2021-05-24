Qasenivalu gets big break after six years

Ateca Qasenivalu finally got her big break after years of trying to make it to the Fiji Pearls side.

It has been a long time coming for the Kuku, Bau villager, who tried out for the national side in 2015, but was dropped from the squad.

The Pearls wing-defender made her debut on Tuesday, in Fiji’s 55-44 win over Samoa in the PacificAus Sports Series that is currently underway in Australia.

Qasenivalu says her netball career is in God’s hands now.

“Age is just a number, so age doesn’t have to stop you from doing what you love. So God has plans for me.”

This is only the beginning for the 31-year-old who hopes to feature in the World Cup next year.

“That’s a long-term goal to make it to the World Cup qualifiers and even representing Fiji to the World Cup. And we also thank Aus Sport for allowing us this opportunity after so many years of not playing netball and then into international netball, the environment is totally different from what we used to do.”

The Fiji Pearls will meet Singapore at 4.30pm today and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.