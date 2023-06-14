Pearls to reveal World Cup side soon

The Fiji Pearls squad for the Netball World Cup will be named on Friday.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster the squad will be finalized after three warm-up games against the national men’s side and a New Zealand team.

The games started yesterday and Koster says this is a great opportunity to test out different combinations.

“During the game, they put in the players who weren’t supposed to be on this team and on the earlier team. So i think they’re just fine-tuning the team and making changes where it needs to be made but yeah it’s an ongoing thing.”

Koster adds that the selection process takes time and players are currently in camp.

Today Fiji Pearls Team B faces New Zealand selection at 4:30 PM, while Team A meet Fiji Men’s team at 6:30 PM.

The final day of the training matches will see Fiji Pearls Team A competing against Team B at 2:30 PM, and Fiji Men’s team takes on the New Zealand selection at 4:25 PM.