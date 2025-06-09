US immigration agent arrested in Texas for Minneapolis shooting

[Source: Reuters]

A U.S. immigration agent was arrested in Texas on Friday, nearly two ‌weeks after a Minnesota prosecutor took the unusual step of charging him with assaulting a Venezuelan man in a non-fatal shooting in Minneapolis this year.

Christian Castro, an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, faces four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime for shooting Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the leg on January 14, at the height of President Donald Trump’s aggressive and hotly protested deportation surge ​in Minnesota.

It is extremely rare for state prosecutors to charge federal law enforcement officials, but Castro, 52, is the second federal official to be charged this year ​by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, the chief state prosecutor in Minneapolis. State officials are attempting to hold the federal government to ⁠account for what they say is unconstitutional overreach.

White House officials have repeatedly defended the conduct of ICE agents and said, incorrectly, that they are immune from prosecution for breaking state ​laws.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigators from Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found Castro in Texas and traveled there, Moriarty’s office said in a statement.

He was taken into custody on Friday morning by BCA agents ​and Texas Rangers at a home in Harlingen, Texas, before being put in a Texas jail ahead of a transfer to Minnesota, the BCA said in a statement.