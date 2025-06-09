Russian patriotic singer uses AI to have Kremlin's opponents sing his chorus

[Source: Reuters]
Russian singer Shaman used AI to have prominent opponents of the Kremlin sing his patriotic chorus about “Mama Russia” in a music video released on Friday.
Shaman, the stage name of 34-year-old Yaroslav Dronov, has gained significant popularity in Russia with patriotic songs such as “I am Russian” which extols the passion and exceptionalism which he perceives to Russia enjoy.
In a post on social media on Thursday, Shaman introduced his new song – “Russia is Mama”, adding that Kremlin opponents would never be forgiven by the Russian people for criticizing Russia.
“In my video, they sing for Russia for free,” he said. “Russia must never be betrayed.”
In the video, Shaman sits beside an icon at a desk in what looks like a security service office, looking through files and photographs of Kremlin critics including Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Yury Dud, Zemfira, Noize MC and Oleg Tinkoff.
He then directs them to all sing his chorus: “Russia is the mother – you are in the very heart. There is only one. She is with you to the edge.”
The video ends with a sniper sight on Shaman’s head.
In a response to the video, Khodorkovsky, a former tycoon who was jailed in 2003 and now lives outside Russia, said that his homeland was the Soviet Union and that those who started the war in Ukraine were enemies.