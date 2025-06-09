Russian patriotic singer uses AI to have Kremlin's opponents sing his chorus

[Source: Reuters]

Russian singer Shaman used AI to have prominent opponents of the Kremlin sing his patriotic ​chorus about “Mama Russia” in a music video released on Friday.

Shaman, ‌the stage name of 34-year-old Yaroslav Dronov, has gained significant popularity in Russia with patriotic songs such as “I am Russian” ​which extols the passion and exceptionalism which he ​perceives to Russia enjoy.

In a post on social ⁠media on Thursday, Shaman introduced his new song – “Russia ​is Mama”, adding that Kremlin opponents would never be ​forgiven by the Russian people for criticizing Russia.

“In my video, they sing for Russia for free,” he said. “Russia must never be ​betrayed.”

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In the video, Shaman sits beside an icon at ​a desk in what looks like a security service office, looking ‌through ⁠files and photographs of Kremlin critics including Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Yury Dud, Zemfira, Noize MC and Oleg Tinkoff.

He then directs them to all sing his chorus: “Russia is ​the mother – you ​are in ⁠the very heart. There is only one. She is with you to the edge.”

The ​video ends with a sniper sight on ​Shaman’s ⁠head.

In a response to the video, Khodorkovsky, a former tycoon who was jailed in 2003 and now lives ⁠outside ​Russia, said that his homeland was ​the Soviet Union and that those who started the war in Ukraine ​were enemies.