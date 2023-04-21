Pearls set for Malawi

The Fiji Pearls are ready to make an impact as they prepare to face Malawi, which is currently ranked sixth in the world, in the PacificAus Sports Series next week.

Both teams will be looking to make a statement in their upcoming match at the Gold Coast Sports, with the Pearls’ most recent match against Malawi dating back to 2018.

Fiji will be under pressure to demonstrate its abilities and make a strong start to the tournament.

The Pearls start their campaign on Monday against Malawi at 9:30pm.

On Tuesday the side takes on Samoa at 9:30pm and they’ll face Papua New Guinea on Wednesday at 5:30pm.

The crossover games will be played on Thursday before the semi-finals on Friday and final on Saturday.

You can watch the games LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.