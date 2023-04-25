Pearls go down in first match

[Source: Netball Australia]

The Fiji Pearls started its PacificAus Sports Netball Series with a 47-54 loss to Malawi in Australia last night.

It was a competitive opening quarter which had the Malawi Queens leading by two goals at the first break.

However, Malawi slowly upped the ante forcing the Pearls to commit some errors and by halftime they were in front by seven goals.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji continued to stay in the fight but Malawi’s connection on the court and their ability to read the play saw them push their lead out further to 12.

Despite the Pearls effort in the last quarter, Malawi hung on with a seven-goal victory.

Fiji Pearls takes on Samoa at 9:30 tonight and they’ll face Papua New Guinea tomorrow at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Pearls live on FBC Sports HD channel.

The crossover games will be played on Thursday before the semi-finals on Friday and final on Saturday.