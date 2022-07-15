Nasinu breed young netters

In the lead-up to Netball Fiji’s Inter-District Championship, the Nasinu Netball Association, is focusing on breeding young talent.

President Linieta Navonu says they’ve reaped the rewards of starting the club competition early.

Navonu adds they’ve seen exciting talent during the weekly club games.

“We are having the IDC in October and we are trying to develop the young ones, when the IDC comes for them to be moulded up into the IDC also, these young talented players.”

The Nasinu Netball Association continues its weekly competition tomorrow at the LICI Courts in Laucala Bay, Suva.