Nakula hopes for national squad spot

18-year-old Nina Nakula, aims to represent the National Netball Under-21 team in the upcoming World Cup.

Confident in her abilities, the University of the South Pacific student is eager to showcase her skills at the international level.

As the coaches prepare to finalize the team selection to 30 players this week, Nakula faces tough competition from netball players across all districts participating in the training sessions.

“There is competition among the western girls because we come from different clubs and districts. We usually have our own training, but when we come together like this, there is tough competition.”

The Psychology and Social Work student mentions that it is challenging for her to juggle training and studies, but she is glad to have her parents who keep motivating her.

The Nadroga netter says she has been consistent with her training and hopes to feature in tournaments planned for later this year.

Currently, there are 40 players in the extended squad, and the final 30-member squad will be named on Friday.