More to be done to keep netball engaged

Maintaining its players is a challenge for Netball Fiji.

It’s no secret that netball loses some of its players to other sports particularly rugby.

Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says, while the sport continues to grow, Netball Fiji need to ensure the netters remain in their player base.

For this to happen, Koster says Netball Fiji will need to think outside the box.

“So, we are just acknowledging that there are other sports out there that are exciting and so we need to continue to up our game in terms of attracting young women and girl’s to the game.”

Koster adds recreational netball is on the list to lure young women and girls into the court.

“In a recreational sense that a lot of young girls and women like playing netball recreationally. We need to make sure that can happen, in this case, a safe way but also one that’s encouraging to players.”

Netters can return to the courts by Monday for non-contact skills training.