Moi ready for world cup debut

Overseas based player, Analagi Moi

Overseas based player, Analagi Moi is certain the Fiji Pearls will be out to make a name for themselves in the Netball World Cup.

The 25-year old says training with the local players has been tough for her, however, she’s content knowing that she’ll be representing the nation on the international stage.

Moi, who reside in Auckland says she’ll try her best to perform as this is her first outing for Fiji.

“The last week was quite hard because it was an intense training in camp but so far our body has been handling it well, so it’s been good.”

The Kadavu lass says the team faced a lot of challenges, but this doesn’t deter them from preparing for a good showdown.

The Fiji Pearls is grouped with Australia, Tonga, and Zimbabwe for the World Cup.

The Netball World Cup will start on the 28th of this month to August 6th August in Cape Town, South Africa.

The side will be leaving the country on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the team received gift packages from the Motibhai Group yesterday.