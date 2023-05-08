Major interest in Men's Netball Championship

[Source: Netball Fiji]

16 teams have been confirmed for the Men’s Netball Championship set to begin next week at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

This is a major increase from the eight teams that competed in its inaugural season last year.

Netball Fiji’s Development Manager Sandeep Prasad says the main aim of men’s netball right now is to provide as many opportunities as possible for male players to showcase and grow their talent.

Netball Fiji continues to promote men’s netball and has also added a Men’s grade to the Punjas Digicel National Championship.

An official management team has also been set-up to run and manage the Fiji Men’s team, which has been helping the Fiji Pearls prepare for the World Cup.

The Men’s championship will begin on the 19th, and the finals are scheduled for the 20th around 5.00pm.

Suva is the defending champion of the competition, beating Nadi in the final 30 – 21.

Tickets are $5 for adults.