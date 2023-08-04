Lack of communication cost the win: Rauluni

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Pearls star Unaisi Raulini says it lack of communication that cost them a potential win against Scotland at the Netball World Cup at Cape Town last night.

Fiji was defeated 62-46 by the Scotland Thistles.

Rauluni says their opponent took advantage of their errors.

“We didn’t keep our possession when we had a lot of turnovers, we just threw it away and our mid-court didn’t work hard! It’s just communication that we lacked.”

Tomorrow Fiji takes on Trinidad & Tobago at 7pm for the 11th place playoff.

You can watch this match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.