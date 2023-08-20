Hike in netball numbers

The Punjas Digicel Secondary Schools Netball Finals Championship has garnered substantial participation, boasting 166 teams hailing from 86 schools.

The official inauguration of the three-day event took place today, marked by Selina Kuruleca, the Permanent Secretary for Secondary Education.

Karalaini Seruiratu, President of the Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association, confirmed that due to the increased number of participating schools, the competition will be hosted at two venues: the Vodafone Arena and the National Netball Center.

This surge in participation has seen the school count climb from 132 teams in the previous year to the current 166 teams.

Making a comeback after a 14-year hiatus, Koro High School from the Lomaiviti Group rejoins the competitive fray.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu emphasises that this tournament offers yet another avenue to identify potential players for the national team.

“As you can see the talents are increasing and there is more participation. In school, there are more sports going on but they choose Netball and we are thankful those are the main reason the teams have increased which shows the students passion for Netball”

The championship ends Wednesday.