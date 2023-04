The Fiji Pearls have recorded its first win in the Pacific AusSports Netball Series in Australia.

Fiji defeated Papua New Guinea 66-49.

The Pearls lost its first two matches against Malawi and Samoa.

In the first match, Fiji went down 54-47 to Malawi and 64-55 against Samoa.

