Fiji Pearls work on improving ranking

Improving Fiji’s ranking remains the key focus for newly appointed Fiji Pearls Coach Unaisi Rokoura.

The former national captain is coming in with the vision to create and nurture a strong team culture built on trust that will empower players.

Rokoura says to reach the level they once we’re in, will require a lot of hard work and sacrifice.

“For us to achieve all that, the rest of the world has evolved in terms of netball and for Fiji to be competitive again, we too have to evolve, we too have to change. That is the new pathway that netball Fiji is taking right now.”

The Fiji Pearls will not take part in next year’s Commonwealth Games but are hoping to make it to the 2023 World Cup in South Africa.