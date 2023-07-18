Fiji Pearls set for World Cup

Fiji Pearls veteran Vakaoca Bolakoro is experiencing something different with the team as they continue preparations to the Netball World Cup in South Africa next week.

With only ten days remaining until the World Cup, the team is in high spirits as they lace up for one of the biggest and competitive netball platform.

Goal defender Bolakoro who helped the Pearls qualify in last year’s Oceania World Cup qualifiers says she can sense the hunger and determination within the team from when she joined them during the PacificAus Sports Series in April.

“The preparation has been a massive difference compared to 2019, for the last couple of weeks we have been doing three trainings a day so it’s totally different because I joined the girls in Australia, we didn’t have much training together as a team but this year it’s been amazing.”

The 37-year-old who was on the brink of retirement last year will be appearing for her second World Cup.

Her first was in 2019 before she left to ply her trade in England and only returned to the national scene after some persuasion from coach Unaisi Rokoura.

Bolakoro and the Pearls will depart for South Africa on Thursday.

The Netball World Cup will take place in Cape Town from next Friday to August 6th.