England beats Australia in Netball World Cup thriller

[Source: The Guardian]

England held their nerve to earn a stunning win over Australia for the first time at a Netball World Cup and finish top of Group F in South Africa.

England overturned an eight-goal third-quarter deficit to win 56-55 in front of a thrilled crowd.

It is only the second time the Roses have beaten Australia since their Commonwealth Games triumph in 2018.

HISTORY made INDEED! Well done ENGLAND! 👏 A sweet victory for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England with 56-55 against 🇦🇺AUSTRALIA! 💪 📌For current standings of TEAMS 👇https://t.co/xA6SWa57z8 Matches are🌡️up so we hope you’re watching EVERY game‼️ 😉#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp | #NetballFamily https://t.co/UbAnrfDDs3 — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) August 3, 2023

England will face New Zealand in the first semi-final tomorrow at 9pm while Australia will play Jamaica on Sunday morning at 2.