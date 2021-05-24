Home

Naimasi eyes second Olympics outing

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 6:35 am
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijiana bronze-medalist Ana Maria Naimasi has set her sights on the next Olympic Games.

The experienced utility backline has played for three different sports in the past 10 years which includes cricket, netball and rugby.

She is now determined to bag another medal in Paris and this time a golden one.

The Galoa, Serua native believes she has got more years to continue flying the Fiji flag.

“Olympic is a whole different experience form the 7s series and other rugby seven tournaments. It was a memorable moment for me representing my country on a world stage like that, and it gave me a whole different sense of pride. If given the chance I would do it all over again and that is my aim”

Naimasi knows there will be competition of getting a spot but it will all depend on progress.

“The road to making an Olympic squad again is never easy, we go through the toughest training and only the strong survive but I know I will have to prove myself again, competing at these local tournaments as well as the 7s series to make the team again”

The Fijiana extended training squad for the third leg of the World 7s Series in Malaga, Spain next month.

 

