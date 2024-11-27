Nadruku hopes to make district proud

Thirteen-year-old Avimeleki Nadruku is hoping to bring back medals to Yasawa when he competes at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

This will be the Nadroga lad’s second outing at the games, and he will be competing in the 100, 200 and 400 meter events.

He says he has been training hard over the past few weeks, and he is excited for the games.

This is only his second time at the HFC Bank Stadium, after he was also part of Yasawa’s athletics team to the games last year.

“I’ve been training hard because I have been looking forward to coming to Suva. I’ve been training hard back in Yasawa. I feel a little nervous at the moment, but I’m also excited to compete. Just calling out for support to our fans, and I’ll try my best to make you all proud”

Looking back at the hardships he and his family faces back in the islands, Nadruku hopes to bring back a medal to make his parents proud.

He says his participation in the games is to be him buildup for high school, as he hopes to one day compete in the Fiji Finals.

Meanwhile, the Tuckers Ice Cream Games will kick start tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.