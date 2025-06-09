Nadolo backs Natabua High School

As the battle for the Vodafone Deans Trophy intensifies, one of Fiji’s rugby greats has made his pick.

Former Flying Fijians powerhouse Nemani Nadolo is rallying behind Natabua High School, confidently backing them to claim this year’s coveted title.

Born in Sigatoka and proudly representing the west, Nadolo says Natabua has shown the grit, power, and discipline needed to go all the way.

Having closely followed the competition, Nadolo was particularly impressed by Natabua’s commanding quarter-final performance against Marist Brothers High School.

“Even though I didn’t go to school there I would like to see Natabua from Lautoka, I’m backing them. It’ll be good to see an underdog come out on top.”

He singled out the forwards pack for their dominance and sharp understanding of the game, key factors that could give Natabua the edge in the semi-finals.

The former Crusaders winger has confirmed he’ll be in the stands this Saturday when Natabua takes on Nasinu Secondary School at 3.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The 2025 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi and Buckhurst Park tomorrow, with selected matches LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also watch it LIVE on vitiplus for $59FJD.

