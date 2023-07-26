Mudunasoko sets goal for 2024 Olympics

Kelera Mudunasoko [left] at the World Aquatics Championship in Fukuoka, Japan. [Source: Fiji Swimming]

Year 11 student of Swami Vivekananda College Kelera Mudunasoko, swam a 100-meter breaststroke race in 1 minute, 15.77 seconds in the World Aquatics Championship in Fukuoka, Japan.

This has been recorded her personal best at the Championships.

Mudunasoko is originally from Levuka, Lakeba in Lau and shares maternal links to Volivoli, Nadroga.

The Levuka lass started swimming four years ago and changing her training style to better herself at it.

Mudunasoko further says her parents have supported her throughout the journey.

The 15-year-old is looking at improving her techniques which will make a difference in her swim.

Her next event is this Thursday in the 200-meter breaststroke with the goal of reaching Time A or B.

This event will guarantee her a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.