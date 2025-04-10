Morgan assists Baby Pearls NWYC preparation

[Source: Supplied]

Former Australian Diamond Joanne Morgan will join Baby Pearls Head Coach Simone Nalatu and Assistant Coach Vaiti Waqatabu today for a five-day high-performance camp with the team, which started yesterday.

This initiative is part of Netball Fiji’s ongoing commitment to elevate the standard of elite netball in the country and prepare our national athletes for upcoming international competitions.

In a statement by Netball Fiji, Morgan brings a wealth of international experience to the court, having represented Australia at the highest level and with her knowledge of coaching, leadership and on-court vision, she will provide invaluable learning opportunities for both players and coaches.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says they are honoured to welcome Morgan, whose presence will be truly inspiring for future netball stars and reflects their commitment to building excellence through international collaboration.

“We’re also very excited at the huge learning opportunity where club and district coaches have been invited to be part of the sessions during the Baby Pearls training camps.”

The camp includes two specialist and team sessions each day with members of the national squad.

Morgan is a former Australian Diamond and has played for both the NSW Swifts and Queensland Firebirds.

Now a coach, she has spent many years in the Queensland Pathway system, coaching the Queensland Under-19 team, serving as a specialist coach for the Firebirds, and leading the Hart Sapphire Series as Head Coach.

She was also Assistant Coach for the Tongan Tala during the first PacificAus Sports Series in Sydney.

Morgan has Cook Island heritage through her maternal grandmother and is passionate about the Pacific.

She says she is excited for the opportunity to work with the Baby Pearls this week.

