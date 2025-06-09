Milestone achievement for Tibinaliva

23-year-old Apisai Tibinaliva (blue) with other surfers at the WSL Finals

Years of dedication, sacrifice, and sheer determination have paid off for 23-year-old Apisai Tibinaliva, who claimed top honors in the men’s division of the Fiji Locals Specialty Event during the WSL Lexus FIJI 2025 surfing competition.

The Nadroga native first picked up a surfboard ten years ago, and ever since, it was love at first wave.

From that moment, Tibinaliva knew the ocean was calling.

Article continues after advertisement

He made the courageous decision to leave school and chase a dream that would take him far beyond the reefs of his home.

Driven by passion and purpose, the Nadroga lad would always spend his time training and kept his sights on a bigger goal: to one day support his family through surfing.

“This is my first time surfing at a WSL tournament, and I’m just so happy with what I have achieved today. It’s almost unbelievable; I’m so happy, and I want to dedicate this win to my mother and father. They have always supported me; this win is for them.”

Now preparing for his seventh international tournament, Tibinaliva has transformed his talent into a livelihood.

From local beaches to global stages, his journey stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when ambition meets action.

He is now encouraging other young boys to see surfing as more than just a pastime.

For Tibinaliva, it’s proof that a dream, when pursued with heart, can become a reality.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.