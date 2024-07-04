McCutcheon and Young to represent Fiji in Olympic Swimming

Anahira McCutcheon and David Young [Photo: Supplied]

Team Fiji swimmers David Young and Anahira McCutcheon have secured spots to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this month.

Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki confirmed that Young and McCutcheon will be the only swimmers representing Fiji, having achieved the highest World Aquatics Point scores in their events.

Young and McCutcheon will leave Fiji with the team next Thursday for a pre-training camp in Divonne-les-Bains before moving to the Olympic Village on July 18.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki also confirmed that Team Fiji will compete in seven sports at this years Olympics.

“We expect a very competitive game. We appreciate the support from Fijians worldwide and are ready to represent Fiji in Paris.”

Team Fiji’s competitions will start with Men’s Rugby 7s on July 24.

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will be on the 26th of this month and the Games will run from July 26 to August 11.