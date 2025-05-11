Turbidity issues impact water supply

[File Photo]

Temporary water supply disruption is affecting areas serviced by the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

Water Authority of Fiji says yhis is due to recent heavy rainfall, which has impacted three key water catchments Headworks 3, Savura, and Waimanu.

This has resulted in elevated turbidity levels at the intakes and raw water pump stations affecting normal water treatment processes at the Tamavua.

The Tamavua WTP is designed to treat up to 60 million litres per day (MLD) of raw water.

It says to manage the situation, inflows have been cautiously increased as turbidity levels gradually improve.

However, it says this remains below the optimal inflow of 75 MLD normally required to meet customer demand.

WAF adds that higher-than-usual turbidity has also required more frequent filter backwashing, further limiting production.

As a result, plant output has temporarily reduced to around 85% of normal capacity.

This has caused a significant drop in reservoir levels by approximately 2.0 metres leading to low water pressure and intermittent supply, particularly in elevated areas.

Affected Areas:

Tamavua Reservoir

Low Pressure to No Water – elevated areas include customers feeding from Tamavua Reservoir, Namadi Hts, Princess Rd, Rewa St, Ratu Sukuna, Nailu-va, Delainavesi, High elevated Lami areas, Panaromic, Waiqanake, Togalevu.

Nagatugatu reservoir

No Water to Elevated areas – Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Hts, Nagatugatu Residents next to Reservoir

Tacirua reservoir:

Low pressure to No Water – customers feeding from Tacirua Reservoir – Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji St, Tacirua Bus, Amputch St, Princess Rd, LDS, Twomey, Bel Air rd

Dokanisuva reservoir:

Lo w Pressure to No Water – customers feeding from Dokanaisuva – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

Coloisuva reservoir:

Low Pressure to No Water to – Naisogo, Colo-I-Suva Crest Chicken, Princess Rd, Marshall Rd, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

Shipping Reservoir:

Low Pressure to No Water – customers feeding from Shipping Reservoir – Quality Printing, Valemanumanu, Saint Giles, Mali, Walubay

