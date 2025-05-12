Calls for tougher crime prevention in Nausori

[File Photo]

Drug abuse, loitering, and crime are putting the safety and wellbeing of Nausori residents at risk and require a stronger, coordinated response.

This was highlighted by Standing Committee on Public Accounts member and Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Naisa Tuinaceva, following the review of the Nausori Town Council’s 2016–2018 Annual Report.

Tuinaceva says while an anti-drug stakeholders group has been set up, the Council’s efforts must be more aggressive.

Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Naisa Tuinaceva

Municipal policing measures must be considered to ensure public safety in high-risk areas. Crime is not just a legal issue, it is a municipal responsibility.

Tuinaceva is calling for closer collaboration between municipal leaders and law enforcement to strengthen crime prevention efforts.

He adds that this must go hand in hand with the rollout of targeted youth programmes focusing on education, sports, and skills development to steer young people away from crime.

