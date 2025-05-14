Redeem school e-ticketing cards, says Ministry

The Ministry of Education has announced that all students can now redeem their eTransport cards for Term 2 of this academic year.

The cards, which have already been topped up, are available for collection that started today.

Students with Blue subsidized cards are encouraged to redeem them promptly at designated locations, including all Vodafone outlets and selected District Offices.

As the new school term approaches, the Ministry encourages students and parents to take early action in order to prevent last-minute delays. Students can reach out to the Transport Assistance Unit at 3220429 or 3220570, or send an email to [email protected] for help or questions about eTransport cards.

To be eligible for top-ups or RSL (Remote Schools Learner) vouchers each year, students must apply for the Transport Assistance Initiative by completing the required Transport Assistance form.

Students who have lost or damaged their Blue Subsidized Cards are required to follow the replacement process.

They will need to fill out the Lost/Damaged eTransport Card Form and provide it to their Head of School (HOS). Either the school or the student then reaches out to Vodafone to disable the card. After the HOS reviews and approves the form with a stamp and signature, it should be taken to a Vodafone outlet.

The Ministry stresses the importance of protecting eTransport cards and advises students to handle them with the same care as other official ID documents.

