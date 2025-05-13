UNDP supports Pacific Resilience Facility

file photo

The United Nations Development Programme is backing the establishment of the Pacific Resilience Facility.

The Pacific Resilience Facility is a Pacific-led, member-owned fund designed to help vulnerable Pacific people exposed to climate change and disaster risks, particularly women and girls, children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

The facility is currently finalizing its legal structure and treaty, with the aim of having it ratified by September this year.

Speaking at the Pasifika Future Opening Session, Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Christophe Bahuet described the facility as a “very interesting and needed initiative.”

“There are also opportunities to harness the power of artificial intelligence so that it works for the people and for the development of all countries, including the Pacific countries.”

Bahuet says efforts must be intensified to build resilience and enhance disaster preparedness across the region, especially in the face of climate change.

He adds that although progress has been made through projects across the region, more work is needed to support climate change adaptation and build resilient communities in the Pacific.

It aims to boost community resilience and is expected to be operational by next year.

