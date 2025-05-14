Tunabuna advocates for health checks

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook ]

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna has stressed on the importance of health and well-being during his recent visit to the Northern Division, where he met with staff members facing health challenges.

He emphasizes the need for regular health checks and proactive wellness practices to ensure that employees remain strong and motivated in their work.

Tunabuna is urging staff to look after themselves as they continue to support farmers and agricultural development.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that regular health check-ups and a commitment to well-being are key to maintaining productivity and ensuring effective service to rural communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.