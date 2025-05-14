Speeding costs lives after fatal weekend crashes

The drivers are once again reminded against speeding following a number of serious and fatal road crashes over the weekend.

Two lives were lost in separate incidents at Korolevu, Sigatoka and Wairuku, Ra after initial reports indicate that the drivers allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

While expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, Land Transport Authority Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, stressed on the importance of drivers strictly adhering to posted speed limits, maintaining proper control of their vehicles, and staying alert at all times.

He says these basic safety practices are often the only difference between life and death on the roads.

Rokosawa says despite numerous warnings and advisories, far too many drivers are still ignoring the risks associated with reckless driving, speeding, and improper overtaking.

He adds that the adverse weather also significantly impacted driving conditions, particularly during periods of rain and strong wind.

Rokosawa highlights that LTA’s broader road safety campaign aims to create a culture where responsible driving becomes the norm.

