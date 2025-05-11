Teams confirmed for Fiji FACT

Source: Fiji Football Association

The top eight teams have been decided for the upcoming Bic Fiji FACT after eight rounds of Extra Premier League matches.

Today’s decider Extra Premier League matches across the nation have concluded with some crucial points for teams.

The eight teams on EPL table sees Labasa FC leading with 20 points, followed by Rewa FC closing in with 16 points, Nadroga with 13, Navua with

12, Ba with 11, Nadi with 10, Suva with 9, and Lautoka also with 9 points.

The upcoming matches that will determine the final standings before the Bic Fiji FACT are: Rewa FC vs Nadi FC, Labasa FC vs Nasinu FC, Rewa FC vs Tavua FC, Lautoka FC vs Nadroga FC, Navua FC vs Suva FC, and Nadi FC vs Ba FC.

