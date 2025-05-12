Radrodro stresses importance of Girmit legacy

The Ministry of Education says younger generations must understand the role of the Girmitiyas in shaping the country’s development.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says recognising this history is critical for understanding Fiji’s evolution as a multicultural and multi-faith state.

As the country marks 146 years since the arrival of the first indentured labourers, Radrodro states that efforts to highlight the Girmit legacy are essential to strengthening national identity and civic understanding.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the Girmitiyas contributed significantly to social and economic foundation, and their values of hard work, perseverance, and community spirit continue to inspire Fijians today.

The Minister adds that the government’s decision to declare a public holiday for Girmit Day reaffirms its commitment to preserving this legacy as a vital part of modern Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.