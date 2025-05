[Source: Reuters]

China will put forward new peacekeeping commitments and support the reform and transformation of the United Nations’ peacekeeping efforts, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, citing the Chinese defence chief.

China is always a staunch supporter and constructive force for UN’s peacekeeping operations, Defence Minister Dong Jun told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a meeting on Tuesday.

