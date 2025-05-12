Todd to select sides for two major international tournaments

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is in the process of selecting two teams to represent the country at two of their biggest international competitions this year.

The first event on the calendar is the Australian Golden Gloves tournament, set to take place in Brisbane in July.

Following this, Fiji’s boxers will head to England in September for the Men’s and Women’s World Championships.

“It’s a really hard competition because obviously it’s the World Championships, but it gives me the chance to put our elites into deep waters, and I am really preparing the elites this year for the Common-wealth Games next year the Pacific Games in 2027.”

Preparations are already in full swing, with weekly training sessions being held at the Stan Brown Boxing Gym in Suva.

Coach Todd highlighted the importance of these tournaments, stating they will play a key role in preparing the team for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Scotland, and the 2027 Pacific Games.

