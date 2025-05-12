Health Ministry urges early detection amid grim Lupus data

[File Photo]

The Assistant Health Minister has highlighted the alarming statistics and the urgent need for early diagnosis and better awareness during the International Lupus Day commemoration.

A local study, spanning from 2016 to 2020, revealed the grim statistics surrounding lupus in Fiji, showing a crude annual incidence rate of 2.44 cases per 100,000 people.

The study also identified that nearly half of the cases led to either death or dialysis dependence within two years of diagnosis, underlining the serious and often life-threatening nature of the disease.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says with a median age of 25.7 years for those affected, the disease disproportionately impacts the indigenous iTaukei community, accounting for about 67% of the study’s participants.

“The study revealed that Fiji has a high incidence of lupus with nearly half of our cohort within that period either having died or becoming dialysis dependent within two years of diagnosis this stark reality emphasize the importance of our theme today making lupus visible it means raising awareness improving understanding and promoting early action against this disease in Fiji.”

The Assistant Health Minister stresses that the most significant challenge lies in the late diagnosis of lupus.

He adds that Stigma and misinformation remain major barriers in addressing lupus in Fiji.

