Source: Kaiviti Silktails / Facebook

The Kaiviti Silktails put on a much more improved performance against Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL Jersey Flegg Cup competition in Australia yesterday.

The side managed to score one converted try, while the Rabbitohs scored two.

Even though the Silktails showed a lot of improvement, they were not match for the host who dominated much of the game.

