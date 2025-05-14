Geographical Indications System to boost trade

[File Photo]

The Geographical Indications System, if utilised well, can increase the price of Fiji’s traditional products on the global market.

This is according to World Intellectual Property Organization Legal Officer Matteo Gragnani, while facilitating the Geographical Indications and Lisbon System workshop in Suva yesterday.

With Fiji still in the exploration and deliberation phase of the Lisbon System, Gragnani says it is designed to boost traditional products in both domestic and international markets.

He adds that this, in turn, could increase market prices, creating ripple effects throughout wider communities.

Gragnani says not only will producers benefit, but local rural communities will also see positive impacts through increased employment opportunities.

He adds that the GIS can contribute to the development of rural areas, offering tools for the preservation of tradition and cultural identity, which can also support efforts related to climate change.

“GIs, when they work well, when they are properly managed, are a tool that can also help the development of rural communities, of rural societies, and they might have positive effects on job employment, on the production volume, production management, also on gender equality.”

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs Acting Deputy Secretary for Policy, Joeli Ditoka, commended the introduction of the workshop and expressed support for progressing initiatives such as the Lisbon System.

