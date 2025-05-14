Fiji joins efforts to tackle illegal e-cigarette use

[Photo: NYP]

Despite not having any registered business operators or individuals in Fiji to import and sell vape, this product is, however, being circulated in the market illegally through social media platforms.

Acting Chief Health Inspector, Luke Vonotabua, says they also recognized that e-cigarette use has increased substantially over the past years.

Vonotabua adds this is now a growing public health threat causing lung damage especially among young people.

These comments come as the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore, hosted 14 countries from the Western Pacific Region for a workshop on Enabling Effective E-Cigarettes Regulation.

The workshop was co-sponsored by the National University of Singapore and the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Western Pacific.

The main objective of the workshop was to equip participating countries with knowledge and tools to achieve their regulatory goals as well as to foster regional collaboration to overcome enforcement challenges.

It enabled participants from the Western Pacific Region to tailor actionable plans on implementing effective legislation targeting e-cigarettes and other novel emerging tobacco products.

