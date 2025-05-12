Lautoka dedicates win to their fans

Lautoka FC acting president Faiyaaz Ali

Lautoka FC acting president Faiyaaz Ali is dedicating their 4-2 win against Suva yesterday, to all their fans who have rallied behind the boys through-out the Extra Super Premier League competition.

The two sides went head-to-head at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor, but it was the men in blue who emerged victorious.

He says the boys came to the game determined to win for their fans, noting their strong support for the team at any competitions.

“First and foremost I must thank the almighty God for being the 12th player on the field, and of course, our boys were very determined. If you hear about Lautoka, you’ll never see lautoka training and camping on Saturdays, but they came and they were determined to win the game for the people of Lautoka.”

He also mentioned that none of their achievements would have been possible without divine intervention.

This win comes at a very crucial time, allowing his side to move into the top eight in the points table, securing their spot in the upcoming Fiji FACT competition.

