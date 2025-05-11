Tonga trade mission generates leads

Supplied

Fiji’s trade mission to Tonga has delivered strong results, generating over $10 million in potential trade and investment leads.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the high-level mission, led by Investment Fiji, drew more than 70 participants.

He says the mission also opened doors for deeper commercial and government partnerships.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica states that discussions also focused on boosting two-way trade and enhancing aviation links.

“But certainly there’s an appetite to explore opportunities for Fiji Airways to come and fly in Tonga, subject to operational availability. And of course the management of Fiji Airways will need to look at the opportunity.”

Kamikamica says Tonga remains Fiji’s largest trading partner in the Pacific region.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the mission marked a major step in strengthening our regional commercial presence.

Chetty says the mission renewed ties with Tonga’s business community, with plans for continued collaboration.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.