Tudrau calls out for support

Suva Rugby Union match commissioner Mesake Tudrau is encouraging the public to come out in greater numbers to support grassroots rugby during their weekly competitions.

Round seven of the club games kicked off yesterday at Bidesi Park, but Tudrau says the turnout was lower than expected.

He emphasized that players and teams put in a lot of effort and make significant sacrifices to prepare for these matches, and fan support plays a vital role in motivating them.

“Calling out to the fans, to the Suva Rugby Union supporters to come out in numbers. We’re thankful to the sponsors FMF for sponsoring the competition.”

Tudrau also highlighted a positive development this season, noting an increase in the number of participating teams — a sign of the competition’s continued growth.

