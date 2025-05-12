Suva to face NZ United in FGSA final

Suva has booked a spot in the final of the 70th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Tournament after beating Lami 3 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

After drawing 1-all at the end of fulltime and extra-time, the match went into the penalty kick-outs, and Suva was able to slot in four goals, while Lami scored only three.

Taking on Suva in the final this afternoon is New Zealand United, who defeated Lami 1 1-0 in the second semi-final.

The final will kick start at 3pm.

