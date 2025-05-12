Zelensky challenges Putin’s offer to meet after Russia ignores ceasefire demand

Source: CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is prepared to meet Vladimir Putin this week, shortly after US President Donald Trump urged him to “immediately” accept the Russian leader’s offer to hold peace talks in Turkey.

After meeting in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukraine’s major European allies gave Russia an ultimatum: agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine by Monday or face “massive” new sanctions. Trump supported the initiative, Germany’s new chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

