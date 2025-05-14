Welfare recipients graduate from business training

[ Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook ]

Twenty-nine welfare recipients have successfully completed a four-day “Start Your Business” course, designed to empower them with entrepreneurial skills.

Speaking during the graduation Permanent Secretary for Women, Children, Eseta Nadakuitavuki emphasized the importance of guiding welfare recipients toward entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

She states that the course covered essential topics such as business planning, financial management, marketing, and operations through hands-on training.

With new skills and confidence, these entrepreneurs are now equipped to contribute to the economic growth.

The course is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, and the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.

