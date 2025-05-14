Coach Murray and Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open

[ Source: Reuters ]

Andy Murray will no longer coach 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, with the pair’s high-profile partnership coming to an end after six months and no titles, the Briton’s team said on Tuesday.

Djokovic appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year’s Australian Open and the Serb said at the Qatar Open in February that he would continue working with Murray for an indefinite period.

However, the partnership has come to an end as Djokovic looks to arrest a dip in form during the clay season at the Geneva Open next week ahead of his quest for a fourth French Open title when Roland Garros gets underway on May 25.

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray said in a statement.

“I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

